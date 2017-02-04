Industry leader says protecting investments a national interest

AMMAN — Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) President Ziad Homsi on Saturday said protecting industrial investments is a national interest and that the industrial sector holds the most potential for job creation.

In a chamber statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Homsi said recurrent assaults on factories have been hindering work progress.

He commended Prime Minister Hani Mulki’s decision to instruct Interior Minister Ghaleb Zu’bi to take the necessary measures to prevent the assaults, after a meeting with sector representatives.

Several meetings have been held, bringing together ACI board members with the interior minister, Public Security Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Sarhan Faqih, Industry, Trade and Supply Minister Yarub Qudah and representatives of industry chambers and associations, Homsi said, noting that these meetings should benefit investors in the sector.

The ACI president said officials have reassured industrialists that the government will not be lenient with those who target vital facilities and factories and will punish them in accordance with the law.

Homsi called for holding a meeting for owners of factories with local communities to explain the role of factories in supporting the national economy and serving society, calling also on ACI members to contact the chamber in case of any assault in order to coordinate with the authorities and resolve the issue.