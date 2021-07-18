Industrial sector keen to benefit from King’s US visit — stakeholder

By JT - Jul 18,2021 - Last updated at Jul 18,2021

AMMAN — The industrial sector is looking forward to benifitting from the economic outcomes of His Majesty King Abdullah’s visit to the US, the head of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, Fathi Jaghbir, said.

His Majesty always promotes opportunities for Jordan around the world, Jaghbir said, stressing that His Majesty's efforts must be translated into opportunities to develop the Kingdom’s business environment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He called on the private sector to take advantage of the future prospects and promising opportunities.

Jaghbir highlighted the US-Jordan free trade agreement, which makes Jordan’s US exports more competitive.

In 2020, Jordan's exports to the US constituted about 25 per cent of the Kingdom's total exports.

Jordanian exports to the US are predominately textile materials, medicines, metal products, air-conditioning machines, jewellery, food products, transportation equipment and livestock.