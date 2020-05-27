IFC provides $30m financing package for private hospital in Jordan

By JT - May 27,2020 - Last updated at May 27,2020

AMMAN — The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is providing a financing package of up to $30 million for the completion and expansion of Abdali Hospital, a 200-bed modern multi-specialty hospital, with the aim of improving the quality and availability of healthcare for people in Jordan and patients from conflict-affected parts of the region.

According to an IFC statement, Jordan’s health system has been strained because of increasing demands from both a growing population and patients in the region seeking better care than that available in their home countries, while the COVID-19 pandemic is adding pressure on healthcare systems across the region.

Abdali Hospital, through its multidisciplinary, subspecialised model of care across all departments, aims to expand Jordan’s healthcare sector in line with international best practices while offering patients more options.

“There is an increased demand for specialty care in Jordan and the region, something Abdali Hospital will be able to provide,” said Ahmad Abu Ghazaleh, executive vice chairman at Abdali Hospital.

“Abdali Hospital will help invigorate medical excellence,” he was quoted in the statement as saying.

The expansion of Abdali Hospital, which opened in 2019, is also expected to create 1,200 jobs and improve nursing quality throughout the country. The hospital will collaborate with nursing colleges and other hospitals in Jordan on training, according to the statement.

“This investment will help meet the rising demand for healthcare in Jordan, while improving overall quality, ” said Tomasz Telma, IFC’s Senior Director for Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Services.

“Abdali Hospital’s commitment to best practices, along with the increased availability of hospital beds, introduces innovations to healthcare in the region, while ensuring that more people can access the care they need,” he said.

Abdali Hospital is one of the founding signatories of Ethical Principles in Health Care (EPiHC) that the IFC has developed to help drive and promote quality of care and access for all. The hospital plans to provide transparent, standardised pricing and to report care outcomes, the statement noted.

The IFC has already invested and mobilised over $180 million this fiscal year to support projects to improve the quality and availability of healthcare in the Middle East and North Africa region, the statement said.