IEC sets dates for local election candidacy announcements

AMMAN — The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Wednesday set three dates in February for individuals to announce their candidacy for governorate and municipal elections, expected to be held on March 22.

On Sunday, the IEC’s Board of Commissioners decided to hold governorate and municipal elections on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

This announcement comes in accordance with the provisions of Article 35 of the Local Administration Law No. 22 of 2021 and Article 6 of the Amman Municipality Law No.18 of 2021.

The IEC called on individuals wishing to run for elections to submit their resignation from public, regional or international entities 60 days before the election date, IEC Spokesperson Jihad Momani said.

The resignation should be before December 9, Momani told The Jordan Times.

Momani also said that any governorate lawyer who wished to run for the municipality’s presidency or as a member “should submit his/her resignation during the same announced period”.

Individuals wishing to run for the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) should submit their resignation from public or international office one month before the elections, slated for January 8 2021, according to Momani.

Momani said the IEC is prepared and ready to conduct elections in accordance with legal principles and in cooperation with the electoral partners.

The Cabinet decided to hold governorate and municipal council elections in November.

The Cabinet also approved the Amman Municipal Council Election Law and electoral appeals for 2021.

The new law enables the ILC to manage the council’s election process in all its stages in accordance with the provisions of its law and the Amman Municipality Law, and to define the jurisdiction of the ILC’s board of commissioners in this process.