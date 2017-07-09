IEC issues executive instructions on governorate council election campaigning

AMMAN — Executive instructions on campaigning for the governorate council elections stipulate that campaigning shall begin, as of the starting date of the candidacy period and shall cease 24 hours before the day of polling, slated for August 15.

According to the instructions, published on the Independent Election Commission’s (IEC) website, campaigning shall be free, in accordance with the provisions of the law.

The commission and the election committees shall monitor the candidates’ compliance with the provisions of the law and the instructions in carrying out the activities of electoral campaigning, according to the instructions that came into force on April 11, 2017 upon their promulgation in the Official Gazette.

The IEC may request the concerned governmental institutions, Greater Amman Municipality Council, municipal councils, local councils or any candidate to remove or cease any form of illegal campaigning at the expense of a candidate.

Taking into account the provisions of Article 27 of the Decentralisation Law, candidates shall comply with the provisions of the constitution and the applicable legislation in their electoral campaigns, and respect the freedom of opinion and thought of others.

Candidates shall maintain the national unity, security and stability of the country and not discriminate between citizens. They shall not use the official state emblem and photographs of the royal family in meetings, advertisements, election leaflets and other types of writings, drawings and pictures used in electoral campaigns.

Candidates shall not carry out campaigns in ministries, government departments, official and public institutions, educational institutions and places of worship.

They shall not use any property or equipment belonging to government and public departments and institutions in electoral campaigning, nor attack or provoke attack against any electoral publicity of others.

Candidates shall not use loudspeakers aboard means of transportation for electoral publicity purposes.

They shall not post any electoral advertisement onto walls, telephone and electricity poles, traffic signs or public property, or post them in a manner that may affect public safety and comply with the instructions of the competent authorities regarding the locations of electoral publicity.

They shall refrain from exercising any form of pressure, intimidation, accusation of treason, temptation or promises of material or moral gain for the purpose of influencing the choice of voters and pushing them to vote or not to vote for a particular candidate.

They shall not include in campaign statements, speeches or advertisements any expressions or drawings that incite sectarian, tribal, regional or racial sedition among citizens or that encourage them to interrupt the electoral process for any reason.

Candidates shall not establish campaign offices, rallies and assemblies at a distance of less than 50 metres from polling and counting centres.

Candidates shall not carry out any form of electoral publicity campaign in the polling and counting centres on the polling day, nor recruit children in the electoral campaign or abuse them in acts that would jeopardise their safety in accordance with the provisions of the applicable labour law.

Article 7 of the instructions stipulates that holders of public offices are prohibited from exploiting their positions to benefit any candidate.

Article 8 stipulates that a candidate shall remove all campaign materials within no more than seven days as of the day following the elections day, scheduled for August 15.

In case the court issues a decision to reject the candidate application, the candidate is obliged to remove all campaign materials within no more than seven days as of the day following the issuance of the court’s decision.

If this article is violated, the commission may request the government bodies, Greater Amman Municipality, the municipalities and the like to remove these materials at the expense of the candidate without the need for notification.

Article 9 stipulates that the IEC shall form a committee to monitor the electoral campaigns, comprising representatives of the Ministry of Public Works and Housing, Greater Amman Municipality, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and the Public Security Department, for the purpose of implementing the provisions of the law and these instructions.

Article 10 stipulates that media outlets shall abide by the laws, bylaws and legislation regulating their work.

Article 11 stipulates that the candidate shall not accept any donations or material or financial contributions, whether in cash, in kind or any form of support, from foreign states and governments, official and non-government international organisations, foreign companies or foreign nationals.

When applying for candidacy, the candidate shall disclose the campaign funding resources and any area of expenditure of such resources on her/his electoral campaign in a manner that does not contravene the law and these instructions.

The chairman and members of the board, heads and members of election, and chairs of polling and counting committees shall exercise the authority of the judicial police in accordance with the provisions of the applicable Law of Criminal Procedures.