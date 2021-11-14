'I participate' programmes receive 7,431 applications from university students — CPF

The Crown Prince Foundation on Sunday announced it had received 7,431 applications from Jordanian university students to join the ‘I Participate’ and ‘I Participate +’ programmes (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) on Sunday announced it had received 7,431 applications from Jordanian university students to join the "I Participate” and “I Participate +” programmes, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The "I Participate" programme is implemented through a joint work agreement between the CPF and the National Democratic Institute and is funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The extra-curricular programme offers university students the opportunity to enhance their democratic practices through training sessions on the basic principles of democracy, human rights, political parties, elections and the role of the media.

"I Participate" includes year-round workshops, in which students learn how to identify and address societal issues, as well as how to mobilise opinion and rally, and communicate with decision makers and influencers.

The CPF indicated the number of applications to join the "I Participate" programme for the first semester of the 2021/22 academic year amounted to 5,979, while the number of applications for the "I Participate +" programme reached 1,452 for the entire academic year.

Applications were submitted by students enrolled in Al Hussein Technical University, Yarmouk University, Jordan University of Science and Technology, Jadara University, Mutah University, Al Hussein Bin Talal University, Balqa Applied University, the College of Karak, the Hashemite University, Zarqa University, University of Jordan, Princess Sumaya University of Technology and the German-Jordanian University.