Huneiti, Spanish ambassador discuss military cooperation

By JT - Mar 14,2022 - Last updated at Mar 14,2022

AMMAN — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti and Spain’s Ambassador to Jordan Aranzazu Banon Davalos on Monday discussed the latest regional and international developments.

During the meeting, the talks also covered prospects for military cooperation and means to boost bilateral relations to serve the two countries' armed forces, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.