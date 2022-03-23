You are here
Huneiti meets Poland’s ambassador to Jordan
By JT - Mar 23,2022 - Last updated at Mar 23,2022
AMMAN — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Wednesday met Poland's Ambassador to Jordan Lucjan Karpinski.
The two sides discussed prospects to advance cooperation and coordination, as well as means to enhance relations to serve the two countries' armed forces, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
