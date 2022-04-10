You are here
Huneifat exempts 200 agriculture products, materials from service fees
By JT - Apr 10,2022 - Last updated at Apr 10,2022
Agriculture Minister Khaled Huneifat
AMMAN — Minister of Agriculture Khalid Huneifat on Sunday decided to exempt 200 items from service fees charged by the ministry on agricultural products and raw materials, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The decision included laboratory examination fees for products of all kinds, whether imported or exported, adding that the reductions amount to 50 per cent of agricultural service fees.
Huneifat noted that these decisions will help increase the percentage of Jordanian agricultural exports to global markets as well as help farmers and agricultural industries face the price spikes as a result of various international crises, serving the interests of both farmers and the national economy.
