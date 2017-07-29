Households in Naour to be connected to sewage network by next August — Water Ministry

AMMAN — Households in west Amman’s Naour District are scheduled to be linked to the sewage network by August next year under a new project, an official said on Saturday.

The project seeks to link areas in western Amman, which are not currently covered with sewage services, to the wastewater network in a bid to improve health and environment conditions and protect surface and underground water sources from pollution by ending reliance on cesspits, the official at the Ministry of Water and Irrigation said.

The ministry recently signed the agreement for the project’s second phase, under which 34 kilometres of main wastewater pipelines will be extended and 1,400 household sewage pipes will be installed to serve 10,000 subscribers in Marj Al Hamam, Um Al Quttain, Naour and Manshiyeh, the official told The Jordan Times.

The project will be carried out with $3.4 million of funding from USAID, according to a ministry’s statement e-mailed to The Jordan Times.

The project will also see the expansion of Naour’s wastewater treatment plant and the expansion and renovation of Wadi Al Sir’s wastewater treatment plant.

“The project is one of the many ventures listed in the ministry’s $930-million strategy to increase households’ connectivity to the wastewater network in Amman and Zarqa,” the official noted.

Launched in April, the Amman and Zarqa wastewater strategy seeks to raise households’ connectivity to the wastewater network from a current 80 per cent to 90 per cent, by the year 2025.

It entails the implementation of 21 projects, including the construction of new wastewater treatment plants, the expansion and refurbishment of existing plants, and the installation of new sewage networks.

With the implementation of the projects, the Kingdom will increase the amount of treated wastewater from the current 115 million cubic metres per year, to 250 million cubic metres, by the year 2025, according to the ministry.

The treated wastewater will increasingly substitute the use of fresh water for industrial purposes, as well as the irrigation of certain cultivations in the Jordan Valley and south of Amman.