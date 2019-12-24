House session deliberates 13 issues raised by lawmakers

By JT - Dec 24,2019 - Last updated at Dec 24,2019

AMMAN — The Lower House on Tuesday held a monitoring session in the presence of Cabinet members to discuss the government's responses to 13 questions raised by lawmakers.

The lawmakers addressed several issues pertaining to opposition against gas import from Israel, announcing their intention to initiate a vote of no confidence against the government.

House members also discussed the need for specialised doctors in public hospitals and ways of addressing the H1N1 virus.

The MPs also discussed endeavours to support renewable energy projects, as well as demands pertaining to roads, higher education and supporting livestock farmers, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Deputies also discussed House procedures to adopt a statement by the House Palestine Committee welcoming the International Criminal Court's decision to investigate war crimes perpetrated by the Israeli occupation army.

In response to MP Mutaz Abu Rumman’s question about the delay in the opening of a new hospital in Salt, Health Minister Saad Jaber said that the health facility is scheduled to be opened during the first quarter of 2020.

MP Awwad Zawaideh inquired about the role of the Tourism Ministry and the Jordan Tourism Board in developing desert, archaeological and religious tourism in addition to the cost of stimulating tourism in the golden triangle (Petra, Wadi Rum and Aqaba).

Deputy Mahmoud Titi also requested the government to clarify its plan to provide 30,000 jobs.

Lawmaker Muhammad Riati did not object to the government's response refuting any intention to build a casino in Aqaba.

First Deputy Lower House Speaker Nassar Qaisi adjourned the session due to lack of quorum.