House condemns slaughter of Ghouta’s civilians

AMMAN — The Lower House on Thursday strongly denounced the military operations in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta, saying that bombardment on the rebel-held Damascus suburb would send the situation in the war-torn country back to square one.

In a statement on Thursday, the House called for a comprehensive solution to Syria’s seven-year war that could safeguard the country’s territorial unity and end the large-scale suffering of its people.

The chamber also called on the international community to move swiftly to end the slaughter of children and women in Eastern Ghouta, adding that the “alarming violence” there destroys the progress achieved in Geneva and Astana towards resolving the ongoing crisis.

In its statement, a copy of which was sent to The Jordan Times, the House urged all warring parties in Syria to stop interfering in Syria’s internal affairs and keep civilians away from their struggles.