Hot weather to prevail during Eid Al Fitr holiday — JMD

AMMAN — A dry relatively hot air mass is expected to affect the Kingdom during the Eid Al Fitir holiday, to raise temperatures to 3-5°C above their seasonal average for this time of year, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said on Tuesday.

The JMD forecasts relatively hot weather during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, with temperatures expected to reach highs of between 32°C to 35°C dropping to lows of between 20°C and 30°C.

Hot weather will prevail in the Dead Sea, Aqaba and the Jordan Valley during the first week of June, with temperatures ranging in highs of 38°C to 42°C and lows of between 24°C and 27°C at night time.

Mercury levels in the northern and southern heights will register a high of 30°C to 31°C and low of 17°C to 19°C, while in Badia, temperatures will range between a high of 39°C to 40°C and a low of between 21°C to 23°C, according to the JMD.

On Thursday, a slight drop in temperatures is expected to bring moderate conditions to mountains and plains, while the weather will continue to be hot in the Dead Sea, Aqaba and the Jordan Valley with the formation of clouds at various altitudes.

Brisk to moderate north-westerly winds raising dust in Badia areas are also expected.

Temperatures on Wednesday are forecast to range between a high of 36°C and a low of 23°C in Amman and a high of 43°C and a low of 29°C in Aqaba.