Homeowner released after reportedly shooting intruder dead

AMMAN — A homeowner who reportedly shot dead a man that allegedly broke into his house on Tuesday night was released on Wednesday, official sources said.

The homeowner, who is in his 40s and lives in the capital’s upscale Abdoun neighbourhood, reportedly felt the presence of an outsider in his house, so he shot him down using a gun, said Public Security Department Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi.

Police found that the suspected thief, who had a criminal record, was carrying a gun when he was killed, Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

The suspected shooter was referred to the Criminal Court prosecutor for further questioning and indictment, but Prosecutor Ashraf Abdullah ordered his release, a senior judicial source said.

The source, who is close to the case, said the alleged thief had broken the door of the house and was in the kitchen when he was shot dead.

He explained that the homeowner was initially detained at Marka Detention and Rehabilitation Centre for 15 days, but was released because his act was deemed to have taken place in “the heat of the moment” and had the “legitimate” purpose of defending his home and his family members, who were asleep.