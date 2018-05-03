Hollywood producer ‘impressed’ by inspiring local film talents

AMMAN — It does not matter where you are in the world: the journey of an artist will always be very difficult for the people close to them, especially family, writer and producer Daniel Knauf said.

The Hollywood expert spoke to The Jordan Times about the outcomes of the Screen Buzz workshop, which concluded in Amman on Thursday.

“It does not matter whether you are in Amman or Los Angeles, it is always very difficult to succeed in art: it is a hard and competitive journey," said Knauf, who worked on world-famous productions including “Supernatural” and “Spartacus: Blood and Sand”.

"I do not think that any family feels thrilled to have their child become a filmmaker, except for a small minority," he stated, adding, "when you are a child, everyone gets excited each time you draw something, but as you reach 15 or 16 years old and continue dancing, singing or drawing, your entourage starts getting nervous because they don’t see it as a path that is stable and, because they love you and want to protect you, they do not want to see you fail".

Powered by America Abroad Media, Screen Buzz's professional workshop series were launched on Sunday, bringing together top Hollywood writers, directors and producers such as Knauf to support local storytellers in the creation of original, purpose driven content for global audiences.

Nine Arab TV projects were selected to participate in Amman's first edition of the workshops, involving between ten and 12 people.

“I think most of the pieces presented are better for regional TV but there are a few that can easily become international stream shows. Ultimately, some of them can be made for local audience while others can be adapted internationally,” Knauf commented, stressing that "each of the nine projects has potential”.

He said that participants were “eager to learn”, describing the Royal Film Commission's support to local artists as "positively critical”.

The Hollywood mentor remembered he did not have "any expectations" when he came to Jordan. “What I witnessed here is a very fertile soil rich with potential. Seeing the Jordanian and Arab culture from the inside out rather than outside is very worthwhile and critical to better understand each other,” he stated.

“The only regret I have is that I am not here longer. I want to return soon and explore more. I look forward to hearing back again from the participants and seeing if they manage to see their shows aired on TV,” he concluded.