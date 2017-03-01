You are here
His Majesty reaffirms Jordan’s support to Iraq
By JT - Mar 01,2017 - Last updated at Mar 01,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday discussed bilateral relations with Iraqi President Fuad Massoum in a phone call, according to a Royal Court statement.
The King and President Massoum discussed regional issues and developments in Iraq.
Jordan has been a strong advocate for Iraq to achieve a political process involving all segments of the Iraqi community with the aim of enhancing consensus and building a strong, united Iraq.
King Abdullah has frequently reaffirmed Jordan's support in eradicating terrorist groups from Iraq and the importance of maintaining regional security and stability. Jordan has been working alongside the Iraqis in their fight against Daesh, offering military and technical support and expertise to its neighbour.
Related Articles
His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday voiced Jordan’s full support for Iraq's efforts to maintain stability and sovereignty over its territories.
His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday sent a letter to Iraqi President Fouad Massoum, in which he congratulated him on tasking Haider Al Abadi with forming the new Iraqi government.
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack on Baghdad which resulted in several deaths and injuries.In a c
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Mar 01, 2017
Mar 01, 2017
Mar 01, 2017
Mar 01, 2017
Opinion
Mar 01, 2017
Mar 01, 2017
Feb 28, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment