His Majesty reaffirms Jordan’s support to Iraq

By JT - Mar 01,2017 - Last updated at Mar 01,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday discussed bilateral relations with Iraqi President Fuad Massoum in a phone call, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King and President Massoum discussed regional issues and developments in Iraq.

Jordan has been a strong advocate for Iraq to achieve a political process involving all segments of the Iraqi community with the aim of enhancing consensus and building a strong, united Iraq.

King Abdullah has frequently reaffirmed Jordan's support in eradicating terrorist groups from Iraq and the importance of maintaining regional security and stability. Jordan has been working alongside the Iraqis in their fight against Daesh, offering military and technical support and expertise to its neighbour.