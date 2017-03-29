His Majesty holds talks with UN, OIC chiefs, Mogherini

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday discussed regional developments with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, according to a Royal Court statement.

The meeting, held at Basman Palace, focused on regional and international efforts to revive Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations, based on the two-state solution.

The two men also discussed the Syrian crisis and the importance of finding a political solution to the conflict. They urged the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards host communities, by assisting them in providing relief and humanitarian aid to refugees.

Guterres, who will be attending the Arab summit's opening ceremony on Wednesday, commended Jordan's role in dealing with the region's crises to achieve peace and global security .

On his personal twitter account, the King posted "So happy to see my old friend @antonioguterres. Gives me confidence to see a man of such great vision leading the United Nations".

Also on Tuesday, Guterres visited the Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq to check on refugees' living conditions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He praised Jordan's role in "alleviating the burdens of life" for refugees.

Referring to the UN's efforts to end the Syrian crisis, he stressed the need to minimise the burdens shouldered by Jordan in facing the repercussions of the conflict.

Guterres visited the UN Women’s Oasis and the “comprehensive centre” for women and girls, affiliated with the Jordan Health Aid Society, in addition to several schools and a centre for joint distribution of humanitarian aid.

He also met with a number of Syrian refugees, who voiced their hope in seeing the crisis of their country come to an end as soon as possible.

Also on Tuesday, His Majesty met with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini to discuss Jordan-EU partnership, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

After a discussion on regional developments, King Abdullah commended the advanced level of strategic relations between Jordan and the EU.

He later voiced hope that the international conference on Syria, to be organised by the EU next month, will help in designing visions to rebuild Syria once a political solution is forged and build on the outcomes of last year’s London donor conference to help countries hosting Syrian refugees.

During the meeting, the King and Mogherini stressed the importance of enhancing the Palestinian-Israeli peace process, based on a two-state solution. They also held talks over regional and international efforts to combat terrorism, and the situation in Iraq.

For her part, Mogherini, also in Amman to attend the opening session of the Arab summit, voiced the EU’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom.

The meeting was attended by Royal Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, King’s Office Director Jafar Hassan and Planning and International Cooperation Minister Imad Fakhoury.

King Abdullah also met on Tuesday with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) secretary general, Yousef Bin Othaimin, to discuss regional circumstances.

His Majesty and the secretary general reviewed the top priorities of the Arab summit and highlighted the importance of institutionalising joint Arab action to better serve causes of the Arab and Islamic nations, according to the Royal Court.

King Abdullah stressed the significant role of OIC in enhancing solidarity among Islamic countries, and defending their causes.

For his part, Bin Othaimin expressed his appreciation for the Monarch’s efforts in explaining the true image of Islam, spreading justice and moderation values, and enhancing dialogue and understanding among followers of different faiths through his attendance of international events.

Royal Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and King’s Office Director Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.