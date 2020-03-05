Health Ministry bolsters measures to combat spread of coronavirus

AMMAN — The Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed that no new cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in the Kingdom.

In a media briefing, the ministry noted that a Jordanian who had been tested positive for the virus and is currently undergoing treatment remains in good condition.

According to the briefing, test results conducted on a friend of the patient revealed that he had not contracted the virus, but he remains under observation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The number of cases currently placed in quarantine, following their arrival from countries where the coronavirus has spread, has reached 59, according to the ministry.

The total number of cases that had been in quarantine and were released after 14 days after testing negative for the virus stood at 208, the ministry said.

The briefing highlighted that the two quarantine locations are the Epidemiology Department at Al Bashir Hospital and a hotel in Amman that was rented by the Ministry of Health.

Travellers from China, South Korea, Iran and Italy are currently denied entry to the Kingdom, while Jordanians coming from the above-mentioned nations are placed under quarantine, the ministry said.

The National Anti-Pandemic Committee advises Jordanian citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to countries experiencing the outbreak.

The briefing noted that a free hotline number, 111, will be established soon under the title "Ask about Corona" for inquiries about the virus, its symptoms and preliminary diagnosis.

The ministry also organised a media tour of Queen Alia International Airport to view the newly installed thermal detectors and precautionary measures in dealing with arrivals.

The Ministry of Health called on the public to avoid direct contact with any person showing symptoms of respiratory diseases and to maintain personal hygiene.

The Ministry of Health has established the following hotline numbers for virus-related enquiries: 065004545 and 0778410186.

Also on Thursday, the Civil Service Consumer Corporation announced the availability of sanitisers and face masks in all its markets at reasonable prices, after cancelling tax and profits on these products to contribute to the precautionary measures taken by the government to combat the virus, Petra reported.

The Ministry of Water and Irrigation embarked on campaigns regarding hygiene and waste management. It also distributed face masks to all of its staff in addition to providing sanitisers in all its facilities, according to a statement.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Awqaf said in a statement that there is “no plan as of yet” to cancel Friday prayer in light of the virus as “there is no cause for concern”.