Health Ministry announces 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases; PM urges quarantined individuals to behave responsibly

AMMAN — Health Minister Saad Jaber said on Tuesday that no deaths caused by COVID-19 have been registered in the Kingdom.

In a statement, the Health Ministry announced that Jordan now has 40 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including one that recovered.

The ministry said that the cases include 32 Jordanians, six French citizens, an Iraqi national and a Filipino national, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ministry noted that all cases are in good condition and are receiving the necessary medical care.

The ministry also said that the number of cases of coronavirus will be announced to all media outlets and the public on a daily basis via a periodic update through the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

This procedure aims at maintaining the accuracy and flow of information.

The ministry called on all media outlets and citizens to receive information from their official sources, mainly the Ministry of Health.

Also on Tuesday, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army said that its personnel have transferred quarantined citizens from two hotels in Amman to two other hotels that provide for all their basic needs and comforts while in quarantine, Petra added.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, also on Tuesday urged citizens currently at designated quarantine locations to “show a sense of responsibility” for the sake of their safety and that of their loved ones.

In a message on Jordan TV, Razzaz said that “he understands completely how citizens in quarantine locations miss their families and how their families miss them”.

According to the premier, there needs to be “a sense of responsibility” to ensure the safety of all, which is why the government has taken such preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus, he added.

The government “has done its best” to make the quarantine sites comfortable for its incumbents, in spite of “all burdens and swift decisions”, Razzaz said.

The premier thanked the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army for receiving citizens at the airport and the Jordan Hotels Association, which responded quickly to the government’s needs by providing hotels in the Dead Sea area.

“I am sure we will surpass this crisis and these exceptional conditions through your awareness and wisdom, and we will all support each other in this phase to ensure that our country recovers from all dangers,” Razzaz said.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Majd Shweikeh also on Tuesday took to Twitter to send a message to the families of the citizens quarantined, informing them that they can secure the additional needs they wish to deliver to their family members in the quarantine locations at a special gathering area to be announced later.