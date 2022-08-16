Health minister opens first symposium on maternal, child nutrition

AMMAN — Minister of Health Feras Al Hawari on Tuesday highlighted the ministry’s endeavours to achieve key health and nutrition goals, notably in breastfeeding and feeding children under the age of five as well as women of reproductive age.

The ministry also strives to reduce the burden of high rates of overweight and obesity, as well as micronutrient deficiencies, he said.

Addressing the first scientific symposium on maternal, infant, and young child nutrition, Hawari highlighted the Kingdom’s achievements in reducing malnutrition.

The forum was held by the Ministry of Health in cooperation with the Jordan Nutrition Innovation Lab, a Tufts University-led project funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Sherry F. Carlin, director of USAID’s mission in Jordan, noted that the symposium would pave the way to establish a platform that allows for the exchange of information and best practices to bring about a shift in the Jordanian health sector, and especially in maternal and child nutrition and health indicators.

The USAID-funded Jordan Community Health and Nutrition Project has recently launched the first local Lactation Consultant Certification to promote healthy breastfeeding practices, she said, adding that the initiative, in addition to empowering women, would help in decreasing childhood developmental delays, obesity risks, and non-communicable disease rates.