Gov’t vows action to resolve investors’ challenges in industrial estates

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration Tawfiq Kreishan on Saturday called for resolving all issues related King Abdullah II and Muwaqqar industrial estates that are home to 505 investment companies, providing 19,600 jobs.

The prime minister after his visit to Mafraq Governorate, 80km northeast of Amman, has decided to form a ministerial committee to be tasked with visiting economic institutions and meeting investors to address the obstacles that face them, Kreishan said during the committee members’ visit to the two industrial estates.

The minister stressed that work is in progress to solve the problems facing businesses at King Abdullah II and Muwaqqar industrial estates, calling on investors who have problems to head to the office of the prosecutor general to file complaints. He stressed that Jordan is a state of law and all complaints will be dealt in a firm manner.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Maha Ali highlighted the government efforts towards resolving investment-related issues, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Highlighting the noise, air pollution and emissions, Environment Minister Nabil Masarweh emphasised the necessity of using tanks, as a temporary alternative to transporting waste water to the designated destinations, as well as reducing the number of days for studying the environmental impact to 10 instead of 15 days.

For his part, Labour Minister Yousef Shamali said that all labour-related problems have been solved, according to Petra.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati expressed the government’s keenness on reducing the cost of electricity.

President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Al Jaghbir emphasised the importance of instilling the principle of reciprocity with regard to exports and imports, as Jordan faces difficulties in exporting to a number of countries, stressing that the problem is not only restricted to the cost of production but also access to markets.