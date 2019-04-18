Gov’t open to talks on establishing Turkish industrial zone — Shehadeh

AMMAN — Minister of State for Investment Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh on Thursday said that the government and the Jordan Investment Commission (JIC) were open to the idea of establishing a Turkish industrial zone.

“We are ready to provide all the necessary facilities in support of Turkish investment in the Kingdom,” Shehadeh said in a JIC statement.

The statement came during a Turkish delegation’s visit to the JIC. The delegation was comprised of a number of Turkish investors, representing some of the largest Turkish industrial firms.

“Jordan provides Turkish companies with the advantage of its geographic location, which presents a gateway to international markets through a number of trade agreements with various economic authorities, allowing them access to over 1.5 billion consumers,” Shehadeh added.

The minister said that Turkish firms could also benefit from Jordan’s human resources, pointing to various promising economic sectors including the IT and telecommunications sector, renewable energy as well as tourism.

Shehadeh also briefed the delegation on current economic reforms, reiterating the JIC’s readiness to provide investors with information and expedited procedures.

During the visit, the Turkish businessmen commended actions taken by the government to improve the investment environment within the Kingdom, the JIC statement reported.

The delegation’s visit, organised by the Jordanian Embassy in Turkey, aimed at familiarising the investors with potential opportunities in the Kingdom, as part of the Foreign Ministry’s plan to support economic development initiatives across Jordan.