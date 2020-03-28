Gov’t launches delivery platform

The 'Mouneh' platform serves as a directory of licensed companies and applications that provide delivery services to households across the Kingdom (Photo courtesy of Mouneh website)

AMMAN — On Saturday, the government launched the “Mouneh” platform (www.mouneh.jo), a directory of licensed companies and applications that provide delivery services to households across the Kingdom.

The platform includes two main categories: Smart applications and electronic stores, through which electronic orders can be made for home delivery, and a list of grocery stores and shops around the Kingdom that can deliver goods to nearby neighbourhoods, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The platform also includes the names and information of applications and electronic stores licensed by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) for home delivery and applications that are not approved at the present time.

During the coming days, the platform’s efficiency will be evaluated and remedial measures will be applied according to the field experience, Petra reported.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets will be allowed to deliver goods to households through their vehicles designated for this purpose or by licensed delivery companies daily from 10am until 6pm.

Cash payment will be replaced by digital payment soon and an announcement in this regard will be made later.

The government has circulated comprehensive public safety guidelines to service providers that should be followed while delivering goods. The whole process is subject to monitoring by specialised teams, Petra said.

The platform was developed “voluntarily” by Arabia Weather’s technical team, which has experience in digital and technical fields, accommodating large numbers of users, according to Petra.