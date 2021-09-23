Gov’t Human Rights Coordinator meets Norwegian ambassador

AMMAN — Government Coordinator for Human Rights at the Prime Ministry Nathir Awamleh and Norwegian Ambassador to Amman Espen Lindback on Thursday discussed the government's procedures to enhance and develop Jordan's human rights system.

Awamleh said that these procedures came in implementation of the Royal directives highlighting future plans and programmes that can contribute to promoting the culture and concepts of human rights at the official level, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Lindback praised his country's "strong" relations with Jordan and the measures taken to develop Jordan's human rights situation, expressing hope for further progress and more cooperation in this field.

Also on Thursday, Awamleh met separately with Director of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) in Jordan Santiago Medina over means to further enhance human rights in Jordan.

Medina highlighted the importance of empowering women politically and economically, referring to the important role of youth in political participation and their impact on developing human rights in the Kingdom.