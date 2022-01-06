Gov’t closely follows up on conditions of Jordanians in Kazakhstan – PM

AMMAN — The government is closely following up on the conditions of the Jordanians in Kazakhstan, Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh said on Thursday.

Speaking during a Lower House session, Khasawneh noted that the Foreign Ministry is in direct contact with the Jordanian expatriates in the protest-hit Kazakhstan on a daily basis, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Regarding the implementation of Defence Order No.35, which regulates entry to public and private institutions, the premier said that there are exceptions to vaccine mandates, notably for those who have medical exemptions from vaccination, as well as exceptions for university students.

He also urged people who cannot take a COVID-19 vaccine due to medical reasons to contact the Ministry of Health.