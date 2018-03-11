Gov’t turns down MPs’ request for power to decide tax cap

AMMAN — The government has turned down a Lower House's recommendation to vest in MPs the exclusive power to set tax upper limits, Speaker Atef Tarawneh said on Sunday.

During Sunday's session, Tarawneh said that the government has rejected MP's request of an amended version of the General Tax Law, under which the value of the sales tax is decided by the House.

"We have received a reply that is the exact opposite of what we have requested," Tarawneh said before he read out the government's response.

However, the government responded positively to the lawmakers' request to cancel tax on books and stationery, which had been increased from 4 to 10 per cent.

In response to the MP's call for lowering agricultural production costs and opening new markets for local agricultural exports, the government said that it was working on opening new markets and reviving traditional ones. The government also said that more than 18,000 tonnes of Jordanian agriculture products have been exported to Iraq after the reopening of the Turaibil border crossing late last year.

Tarawneh said that the government pledged to continue granting customs exemptions to all agricultural products exported to Russia.

The government also plans to open new branches for the civil and military consumer corporations, which offer goods at lower prices than the local market, and further support the Consumer Protection Society.

As requested by MPs, Tarawneh noted, the government had drafted a plan to stimulate the economy, increase public revenues and create job opportunities.

The speaker announced that the House will discuss the government’s replies in a special session.

In January, the House referred a total of 13 recommendations to the government, described at the time by Tarawneh as “binding for the government”.