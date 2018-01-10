Gov’t follows up on implementation of NCHR 2016 report

AMMAN — The government’s committee to follow-up on human rights recommendations has finalised its guide to measures to implement the National Council for Human Rights (NCHR) report 2016, an official said Wednesday.

The guide will be referred to Prime Minister Hani Mulki, Government Coordinator for Human Rights Basel Tarawneh told The Jordan Times in a phone interview.

Tarawneh said that the guide explains the government institutions’ implementation of the NCHR report and the government priorities in the field of human rights.

He noted that the committee has collected the responses to the NCHR’s report of ministries, governmental institutions and security bodies in the guide.

The committee will follow up on all recommendations including those implemented partially and related to public policies, legislations and practices with considering the priorities in next period, said Tarawneh.

The coordinator stressed the team’s commitment to the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) which involves a review of the human rights records of all UN member states.

He highlighted the government’s efforts in coordinating with its institutions to fulfil the recommendations of the national council alongside the National Comprehensive Plan of Human Rights.

The committee’s action will be based on local, regional and international commitments, said Tarawneh.

NCHR has issued its 13th report last October and handed a copy to Prime Minister Hani Mulki, who issued a circular to all ministries and official departments to study the report, consider its recommendations and provide the coordinator with relevant measures, said Tarawneh.

He said that, during the coming months, there will be several field visits to follow up on the implementation of human rights standards at all public departments.