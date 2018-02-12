Gov’t eases visa restrictions for Indians

AMMAN — Jordan has eased visa restrictions on Indian national, who can now obtain a visa at the border crossings, in a bid to encourage incoming investments from the subcontinent.

The Jordan Investment Commission (JIC) announced Monday that it had confirmed the new measure with the Interior Ministry, noting in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that Indians can now receive visas directly through Jordanian diplomatic missions or choose to obtain a visa upon entry.

The eased restrictions will facilitate the entry of Indian businesspeople and boost the tourism movement, in addition to increasing Indian investment volume and saving effort and time of investors, according to JIC.

The commission added that the government is keen on developing economic and trade ties between the two countries, noting that India is the third biggest economic partner of the Kingdom after the US and China.

Jordan is a gateway for Indian investors to access the Gulf countries, Syria and Iraq, the commission said, adding that India is among top investors in Jordan’s fertilisers and garment sectors.

The subcontinent imports large amounts of potash, fertilisers and phosphoric acid from the Kingdom, while it exports frozen meat, tea, coffee, sugar, rice, garment, tobacco, electrical devices and chemicals, among others.