You are here

Home » Local » Gov’t condemns Israel settlement activity

Gov’t condemns Israel settlement activity

By JT - Jan 24,2017 - Last updated at Jan 24,2017

AMMAN — The government on Tuesday condemned “all Israeli policies aimed at continued settlement activity”, describing them as “disrespectfully violating the international law, systematic attempts to undermine of the Mideast peace process and a blatant trespassing on the Palestinian people’s rights”.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani cited recent remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who announced that the occupation state would continue “the provocative and condemnable settlement policy, which delivers a hard blow to all efforts exerted to revive the peace process and bring the Palestinians and Israelis back to the negotiating table”.

Momani, who is also the  government spokesperson,called on countries sponsoring the peace process and the rest of the international community to pressure Israel to end its settlement activity and open up to peace efforts that lead to the implementation of the two-state solution, as the sole formula to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. 

up
3 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Comments

Farts (not verified)

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 00:57

Government condemnations don't do anything. Only mass death and destruction will stop it.

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
3 + 14 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.