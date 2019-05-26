You are here

Google celebrates Jordan's Independence Day

By JT - May 26,2019

AMMAN — The top search engine Google celebrated Jordan’s 73rd Independence Day through a doodle on google.jo throughout Saturday. The country won its full independence on May 25, 1946, following the end of the British mandate, which started with the establishment of Transjordan as an emirate in 1921.

After the independence, Jordan was pronounced a Kingdom under the leadership of the founding King Abdullah II. He the Hashemite line of succession included Their Majesties King Talal in 1951, King Hussein in 1952 and King Abdullah II in 1999.

