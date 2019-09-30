Gasoline, diesel prices go up

By JT - Sep 30,2019 - Last updated at Sep 30,2019

AMMAN — The government’s fuel pricing committee on Monday decided to raise the prices of gasoline and diesel starting in October.

With the committee’s decision, the price of one litre of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will go up from JD0.755 in September to JD0.770 in October, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

The price per litre of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will increase to JD1.005 in October, compared with JD0.985 in September.

The prices of diesel and kerosene will go up to JD0.605 per litre, compared with JD0.590 in September.

Prices of oil derivatives in the local market are calculated based on international prices, plus other costs including shipping and taxes.

Regarding international price hikes, the committee said that the price per barrel of crude Brent oil increased to $62.9 in September, from $59.1 in August.

The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission on Monday also decided to maintain the “differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for October at 10 Fils per kilowatt-hour (kWh), according to a commission statement.

The “differences in fuel prices” category excludes households whose monthly consumption does not exceed 300kWh.