GAM upgrading intersections to accommodate Bus Rapid Transit

AMMAN — Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh said that GAM is working on completing the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) packages, and developing the traffic system by upgrading intersections serving the project and private vehicles.

The remarks came during a meeting on Saturday at Al Hassad Schools, with the residents of the Umm Qasr, Muqabalain and Benyat areas, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Shawarbeh pointed to intersections that needed solutions to limit traffic jams, including Al Irsal intersection, which GAM submitted to the government, along with the intersections of Khreibet Al Souq and Marj Al Hamam.

He said that 431 buses, 286 of which belong to the GAM-owned Roaya Company, will operate within the BRT, requiring upgrading the public transport strategy to create feeder lines for the main stations.

The first 100 air-conditioned buses will go operational at the end of this year, and will have specified stops integrated with "WiFi" services that will function within specific frequencies via electronic payment.