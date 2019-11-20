GAM rolls out mobile app to ease Amman Bus commute

AMMAN — The Amman Vision Transport Company, owned by the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), on Tuesday announced the launch of the new mobile application for “Amman Bus”, with the aim of providing additional services to passengers.

The app, available on both Android and iOS devices, provides information on bus routes, helps in trip planning, shows the nearest stops based on the user's location and includes route and bus updates, CEO at Amman Vision for Transport Hamza Haj Hasan told The Jordan Times on Wednesday.

“By downloading the application from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store, passengers will be able to track the 27 routes in Amman and see the start points, end zones and the stops for the ride,” the CEO said.

Via the online payment service eFAWATEERcom, users will be able to make payments with credit and debit cards within a month, he said, adding that a card operations service is available for tracking balance information and transactions by typing the number of the card used for electronic payments.

“The application functions in Arabic and English to ensure that all potential users can benefit from the trip planning services,” Haj Hasan said.

According to the CEO, the primary objectives of the app are to facilitate trip planning, improve the efficiency of Amman Bus and enable users to pay online using the app’s built-in payment system.

He also noted that the app's Points of Interest service offers information on various attractions in Amman, especially for tourists.