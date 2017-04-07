GAM president inspects Sweileh-Yajouz bridge

AMMAN — President of the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) committee Yousef Shawarbeh on Thursday inspected the progress of the third phase of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project at the Sweileh-Yajouz intersection, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Shawarbeh attended a presentation given by the project manager, who explained that the project is 95 per cent completed.

The JD4 million third phase includes the construction of a 600 metre-long bridge to connect the Sweileh side of Queen Rania Street with Yajouz Street, in addition to the construction of a public transportation hub.

Designs for the next phase at the Sports City intersection have been completed, after a tender for work at the Sahafa Tunnel was floated, a GAM official was quoted by Petra as saying.

The Sahafa Tunnel phase will see the completed section of the BRT lane on Queen Rania Street joined to the Sports City intersection by a long bridge running above the tunnel at the level of the traffic lights.

The municipality has divided work on the BRT project on Queen Rania Street to several phases, including the construction of Sweileh complex, the Sahafa Tunnel and the Sports City intersection, with the initial phase completed and the bridge at the Sweileh-Yajouz intersection nearing completion.