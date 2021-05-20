GAM embarks on 2nd phase of waste collection, segregation project

By Maria Weldali - May 20,2021 - Last updated at May 20,2021

AMMAN — The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) has started the second phase of its Waste Collection and Segregation Project, launching an awareness campaign on waste management in the selected neighbourhoods.

Manager of the Environment Studies and Awareness Department at GAM Omar Arabiyat told The Jordan Times on Thursday that “Rawaq and Al Jarin neighbourhoods were selected, due to being densely populated”.

The first phase of the project was implemented back in 2019 in the Radwan neighbourhood, he noted, pointing out that the project utilises a circular economy to protect the climate and resources through waste segregation.

Arabiyat said that the voluntary group which participated in the awareness campaign, complied with the required health and safety measures.

“The project aims to enhance the waste management system in Amman,” he said.

The campaign was implemented in cooperation with the Future Pioneers Foundation and the Middle East Centre for the Empowerment of Initiatives, according to a GAM statement sent to The Jordan Times on Wednesday.

In the statement, Director General of the Middle East Centre for the Empowerment of Initiatives Faisal Abu Al Sondos said that the campaign would continue until the completion of the awareness visits targetting 6,500 homes and facilities.

The project which is implemented by GAM in cooperation with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).