Four Jordanians among 50 most powerful Arab businesswomen on Forbes’ list

AMMAN — Four Jordanian women are among the 50 most powerful Arab businesswomen in 2016, according to a recent list released by Forbes Middle East.

Among the 100 most powerful Arab businesswomen and entrepreneurs, Rand Sadik, deputy CEO of the Arab Bank, was ranked 19th; Nadia Rawabdeh, director of the Social Security Corporation, came in 24th place; and Iman Mutlaq, CEO of Stigma Investment, was ranked 32nd.

Nadia Al Saeed, general manager of Bank Al Etihad, was also among the top 50 Arab women in banking and financial services.

The list also includes the general manager of the National Insurance Company (Watania), Manal Jarrar; the CEO and the managing director of the Arab Banking Corp., Simona Sabella Bishouty; and Deema Sukhtian, Munir Sukhtian Group’s CEO.

Also included in the list were Mary Nazzal Batayneh, founder and chair of Landmark Hotels, as well as Nermin Saad, founder and CEO of Handasiyat.net, and Ghada Farha, deputy general manager of Jordan Commercial Bank.

Topping the list was Saudi Arabian Lubna Al Olayan, CEO of Olayan Financing Company; followed by Egyptian Lubna Helal, deputy governor of the Central Bank of Egypt; Emirati Raja Al Gurg, managing director of Al Gurg Group; Emirati Fatima Al Jaber, Al Jaber Group CEO; and Qatari Sheikha Mayassa Al Thani, chair of Qatar Museum.

According to Forbes Middle East’s statistics from last year, 60 per cent of the most powerful businesswomen hold executive management positions, while another 24 per cent have worked their way up to the top of their family businesses.

For the fourth consecutive year, the list has recognised and honoured the achievements of the most powerful Arab women.