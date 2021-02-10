Foreign Ministry launches e-services for passport issuance, renewal in Egypt, Turkey

AMMAN — Jordanians residing in Egypt and Turkey can apply for passport issuance and renewal electronically.

The Foreign Ministry, in coordination with the Civil Status and Passport Department (CSPD) and the Ministry of Digital Economy, on Wednesday launched the e-service, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The statement said that the service comes within the framework of a partnership between government agencies concerned with providing services to citizens and facilitating and simplifying procedures for expatriates, as well as to complete the similar steps taken by Jordanian missions in Riyadh, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Manama, Doha, Kuwait, Washington, London, Ottawa and Canberra.

The service was carried out in 14 diplomatic missions and work is in progress to be launched in Jordanian missions in Berlin, Athens, Moscow and Rome during the first quarter of this year, as well as in Beirut, Algeria, Bucharest, Paris, Madrid and Khartoum in the second quarter of this year.

The service will be available in all missions once the necessary procedures and arrangements are completed, the statement added.

The service is available on: https://eservices.cspd.gov.jo/index-rtl.html or www.cspd.gov.jo.