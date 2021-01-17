Foreign ministry follows up on Jordanians detained in Israel

AMMAN — Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday reaffirmed its continuous follow up on the conditions of Jordanian prisoners in Israel.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson Daifallah Fayez said in a statement on Saturday that the Kingdom's embassy in Tel Aviv has paid visits to Jordanian citizens in Israeli jails, including Mohammad Mahdi Suleiman, Abdullah Abu Jaber, Mohammad Musleh, Munir Mari and Anas Hanthawi, to check on their conditions amid the spread of the coronavirus.

The embassy will visit the rest of Jordanian citizens detained in Israel, Fayez said, stressing that the ministry is in constant with relevant Israeli authorities for any updates.

The spokesperson underlined that the issue of Jordanians detained abroad, including those in Israel, remains a top priority for the government, adding that the embassy seeks to provide them with all possible legal and consular assistance.

Local news websites claimed that some Jordanians detained in Israel have contracted the coronavirus.

Also on Sunday, the Lower House's Palestine Committee held Israeli "fully accountable" for the lives of Jordanian detainees in its prisons which, it said, lacking humanitarian and health conditions.

The committee called on international human rights organisations to intervene and release Jordanian and Palestinian prisoners in Israel.