FM represents country in anti-Daesh meeting, meets Mogherini

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday participated in the meeting that brought together representatives of 68 member countries of the coalition against Daesh in Washington, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On the sidelines of the event, he met with EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, and a group of counterparts.

During the meeting, Safadi reiterated Jordan's commitment to working with the coalition to counter the global threat of the extremist group, calling for a holistic strategy that fights terrorism militarily and ideologically.

He underlined the vitality of addressing current crises that lead to chaos and frustration, which, in turn, constitute a fertile soil for the “stray ideology” to bloom.

In a tweet, Safadi wrote: “Honored to represent #Jordan at meeting of the global coalition on defeat of #daesh. Our commitment to defeating terrorists unwavering”.

The top diplomat stressed the importance of finding a solution to the core issue of the Middle East, the Palestinian cause, as failure to solve it would lead to more desperation and feeling of injustice that would push more people to embrace violence.

Participants discussed the efforts of the coalition in fighting Daesh, the requirements for freeing Mosul, preparing for the battle of Raqqa (Daesh's stronghold in Syria), and accelerating the efforts to eliminate the terror group in all regions and with all of its affiliated networks.

The discussions also covered the organisation's foreign fighters, Daesh's funding sources, restoring stability in freed regions and the humanitarian situation in Syria and Iraq.

Meeting with Mogherini, peers

Safadi on Wednesday highlighted the special European-Jordanian relations during a meeting with Mogherini, Petra reported.

The two officials underlined the importance of the approach followed by both sides to boost a successful partnership reflected in growth in economic cooperation and coordination to resolve regional challenges.

On the sidelines of their participation in the meeting for the international coalition against Daesh, Safadi and Mogherini discussed developments in the Palestinian cause, stressing its centrality as stakeholders seek regional stability and security.

They also went over developments in the Syrian crisis, the situation in Libya and the war on terrorism.

They also discussed preparations for the international conference the EU will organise on Syria early April and the upcoming Arab summit, as Mogherini is due to attend the meeting’s opening ceremony.

On Syria, Safadi underlined the need to suspend the fighting on all Syrian lands and progress towards a peaceful solution.

The meeting, which was called for by the French foreign minister, was attended by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and minister of state for foreign affairs in the UAE.

During the group discussions, Safadi highlighted the importance of the Astana talks to implement ceasefire, stressing that they are not an alternative to the Geneva talks, which, he said, should ensure the safety and unity of Syria in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254, Geneva I resolutions and the recommendations made by the international group to support Syria.