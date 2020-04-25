FM, Palestine counterpart urge int’l community to prevent Israeli annexation plan

A Palestinian shepherd walks with his herd of sheep in the Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank (AFP file photo)

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al Maliki on Friday went over the latest developments in the Palestinian issue as part of continued coordination between the two countries under directives from His Majesty King Abdullah and President Mahmoud Abbas.

The ministers highlighted the importance of joint action and cooperation with other members of the international community to attain comprehensive, just peace according to the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the pre-1967 lines.

Safadi and Maliki called on the international community to launch serious, effective and direct negotiations to realise just peace according to international legitimacy resolutions.

They also urged the international community to prevent any action by the Israeli government to annex occupied Palestinian territories, warning that the Israeli annexation of the Jordan Valley and settlements in occupied Palestine would “kill” the two-state solution and undermine peace opportunities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Any annexation of occupied lands is a “clear breach” of international law, the ministers stressed, adding that the international community must combat such measures to prevent exacerbating the situation, especially during the current situation, which requires unified efforts to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

The two top diplomats also reviewed efforts to mobilise international support to UNRWA and enable it to continue offering its vital services to Palestine refugees. They also expressed full cooperation between Jordan and Palestine in facing the COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions.