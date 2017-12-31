FM meets Syrian opposition leaders

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday discussed with Nasr Hariri, head of the Syrian opposition delegation, political developments in the Syrian crisis, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The discussion, attended by Hariri's deputy, Jamal Suleiman, focused on the outcomes of the 8th session of Geneva talks and the recent round of Astana negotiations.

Safadi reiterated Jordan's stance on the crisis, which calls for reaching a political solution on the basis of Geneva talks and the Security Council's Resolution 2254, stressing that such a solution should be accepted by the Syrian people and should preserve the Syrian territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The top diplomat underscored the importance of swift progress in the efforts that aim to solve the crisis and end the suffering of the Syrians.