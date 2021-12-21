FM hails Arab Parliament’s regional, int'l role

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister on Tuesday met with Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Assoumi, who is visiting the Kingdom to participate in the Arab Parliament meetings held in Amman this week.

The meeting focused on the relations between the Kingdom and the Arab Parliament, Arab issues, and efforts to promote joint Arab action in the service of Arab interests, according to a Royal Court statement.

Praising the efforts of the Arab Parliament in launching a constructive dialogue between Arab and international parliaments and defending Arab issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, Safadi affirmed the Kingdom's pride in hosting the meetings of the Arab Parliament's committees.

Safadi also expressed his aspiration for the success of the second concluding session of the third legislative term of the Arab Parliament scheduled on Thursday in Amman, which was chosen to be the first Arab capital in which the meetings of the Arab Parliament take place after the body decided to hold its meetings in various Arab countries.

Assoumi praised the main role of the Jordanian Parliament in the Arab Parliament, stressing the importance of the Kingdom's efforts, led by His Majesty King Abdullah to establish regional security and stability, promote joint Arab action and serve Arab causes, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.

The Arab Parliament began holding its committee meetings in the Jordanian Lower House last Sunday, in preparation for holding its plenary session on Thursday under the Dome.