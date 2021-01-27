FM, GCC’s Hajraf review outcomes of Al Ula summit

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday met with Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Nayef Al Hajraf, who visited the Kingdom to discuss activating the dialogue between the Kingdom and the GCC countries, as reiterated at the Al Ula summit.

Safadi and Hajraf discussed cooperation priorities in the next stage, including the sectors of health, agriculture, food security and transportation, in addition to trade and investment, in preparation for a foreign ministers' meeting.

Both ministers stressed the necessity of translating the historical fraternal relations, which bind the Kingdom and the Arab Gulf states, into concrete, practical cooperation that serves common interests and promotes natural integration between them, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

They also reviewed the outcomes of Al Ula summit and its recommendations to support stability and enhance development in the Kingdom.

Safadi expressed appreciation of the supportive stance of Gulf countries towards Jordan’s “journey of development”, reaffirming the Kingdom’s standing by “its brothers in the face of all challenges”, the statement said.

Underlining that the security of the Gulf countries and Jordan is “indivisible”, both ministers agreed on intensifying cooperation and coordination in order to bolster joint Arab action and protect Arab security and interests.

The two sides agreed to amend the timeframe for the plan of "joint action for cooperation between the Kingdom and GCC for the 2013-2018 period to the 2021-2025 time period.

Focusing on the economic and health challenges caused by the spread of the coronavirus, the two sides stressed the importance of joint international efforts to address its repercussions.