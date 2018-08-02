FM discusses White Helmets case with UK minister

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and UK Minister of State for Immigration Caroline Nokes on Wednesday discussed the Syrian refugee issue.

During the meeting, Safadi focused on the resettlement of 422 Syrian who were allowed entry to the Kingdom for a limited period, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

UK is among three countries, including Canada and Germany, which pledged to resettle Syrians who worked for the civil defence and known as the White Helmets in opposition-controlled areas and fled to the Golan when the Syrian army attacked the region in the latest push to re-impose government control over the area.

The Kingdom allowed the UN to arrange their crossing into the country after receiving pledges from the three countries to resettle them within three months.

The UK minister acquainted Safadi with her country’s steps to complete resettlement procedures within the agreed-upon period.

Nokes praised the significant humanitarian role Jordan is playing in the refugee crisis, stressing the UK’s continuous support to help the Kingdom bear the burdens of hosting a large number of refuge-seekers.

Both ministers highlighted the importance for the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards refugees and provide necessary aid for host to meet their needs.

They also went over the Jordanian-UK cooperation and means to enhance it to face joint regional challenges, stressing the “deep-rooted” historical relations between Amman and London and keenness to further develop them at all levels.