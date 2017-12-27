FM discusses ties, region with Indian officials

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday in New Delhi discussed with Indian Minister of Trade Suresh Prabhu and State Minister for External Affairs M.J. Akbar bilateral relations between Jordan and India.

Safadi and Prabhu stressed both countries’ keenness on boosting trade and investment cooperation, outlining measures and deals that Jordan and India are working on to improve economic cooperation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

They also stressed eagerness to implement the outcomes of the Jordanian-Indian economic committee meetings that were held in New Delhi last July.

During his meeting with Akbar, Safadi discussed regional developments and efforts to deal with the Middle East’s crises, especially the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which is the base of tension in the region.

He reiterated the importance of solving the conflict on the basis of the two-state solution in accordance with the international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The top diplomat voiced Jordan’s appreciation for India’s vote at the UN General Assembly against the US recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

On Thursday, Safadi is scheduled to hold talks with Sushma Swaraj, minister of external affairs and deliver a speech at the Indian Council of World Affairs.