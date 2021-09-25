FM concludes meetings with counterparts in New York

By JT - Sep 25,2021 - Last updated at Sep 25,2021

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Friday in New York concluded his meetings with a number of his counterparts on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Safadi met with Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and discussed means to boost bilateral ties in various spheres of cooperation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The two top diplomats reviewed the latest developments in the Middles East as well as a wide range of international issues.

Safadi held talks with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian that touched on ongoing consultations towards regional issues, in addition to bilateral ties.

The Palestinian cause, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), supporting Lebanon and the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership were figured high during the meeting between Safadi and Le Drian.

In a separate meeting, Safadi also held talks with Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilme that covered enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Safadi also conversed with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen, as the two sides reviewed the exerted efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

Safadi voiced Jordan's support for the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254.

He also met with a number of representatives of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), as talks between the two sides focused on ending the Israeli occupation based on the two-state solution.

Safadi also met with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and discussed means to expand bilateral cooperation.

Safadi discussed with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau means of enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, tourism and defence spheres.