FM briefs lawmakers on Jerusalem developments

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday briefed lawmakers on the latest regional developments, especially the Israeli violations against Jerusalem and the Israeli embassy incident.

At a meeting with the House’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Safadi stressed that defending the holy city is a mission carried out by His Majesty King Abdullah and followed up on by the ministry.

The top diplomat also briefed the committee on the latest developments related to the recent killings at the Israeli embassy in Amman, stressing Jordan's firm stand on the case, calling on Israel to take action to serve justice.

He added that the Kingdom would use all available means and capabilities to ensure justice for the Jordanian victims and their families and protect the rights of Jordanians, acting upon His Majesty’s directives.

Head of the panel Deputy Raed Khazaaleh, who commended Jordan’s pro-Palestine efforts, urged transparency and “keeping the public abreast of developments”.

16-year-old Mohammad Jawawdeh was killed last week, along with Bashar Hamarneh, a doctor, by an Israel embassy employee at a residential building rented by the Israeli embassy in Amman. The killer, who shot both, left Jordan to Israel, protected by his diplomatic immunity, leaving behind an angry public opinion.

His Majesty King Abdullah visited the condolences tent of the Jawadeh family in south Amman, in one of the videos, the father says that His Majesty reassured him that he would make sure that justice is served and the rights of the victims and their families would never be compromised, echoing a statement he made on the same day while chairing the National Policies Council.

Last month, Israel provoked Arabs and Muslims across the world by a two-day closure of Al Aqsa Mosque/ Al Haram Al Sharif and installing surveillance cameras at its gates, following the killing of two Israeli officers by three Palestinians.

The new measures sparked Palestinian, Arab and Muslim anger, while Jordan spearheaded a campaign to end the escalation and preserve the historical and legal status of the holy city.

Upon Amman’s request, the Arab League held an emergency meeting at the level of foreign ministers to discuss the developments in Jerusalem.

On Tuesday, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Executive Committee held an Open-Ended Extraordinary Meeting at the level of foreign ministers in Istanbul to discuss the crisis.

Palestinians viewed the move as an attempt to assert further control over the third holiest shrine for Muslims, which houses Al Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.