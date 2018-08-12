Flag to fly at half-mast to honour fallen officers

You are here

Aug 12,2018

AMMAN- The Royal Hashemite Court decided on Sunday to fly the Jordanian flag at half-mast in memory of the martyrs killed in the cowardly terrorist act that targeted a security patrol in Fuheis and in the raid on the responsible terrorist cell in Salt.

On Sunday, a fourth person, who was injured during the raid on Saturday on a building in the town of Salt, where alleged terrorists were holed up, died.

The crackdown in Salt came in connection with the terrorist attack on a joint Gendarmerie-police patrol stationed in Fuheis on Friday, which resulted in the death of an officer.

