Flag to fly at half-mast to honour fallen officers

AMMAN- The Royal Hashemite Court decided on Sunday to fly the Jordanian flag at half-mast in memory of the martyrs killed in the cowardly terrorist act that targeted a security patrol in Fuheis and in the raid on the responsible terrorist cell in Salt.

On Sunday, a fourth person, who was injured during the raid on Saturday on a building in the town of Salt, where alleged terrorists were holed up, died.

The crackdown in Salt came in connection with the terrorist attack on a joint Gendarmerie-police patrol stationed in Fuheis on Friday, which resulted in the death of an officer.