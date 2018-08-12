You are here
Flag to fly at half-mast to honour fallen officers
By JT - Aug 12,2018 - Last updated at Aug 12,2018
AMMAN- The Royal Hashemite Court decided on Sunday to fly the Jordanian flag at half-mast in memory of the martyrs killed in the cowardly terrorist act that targeted a security patrol in Fuheis and in the raid on the responsible terrorist cell in Salt.
On Sunday, a fourth person, who was injured during the raid on Saturday on a building in the town of Salt, where alleged terrorists were holed up, died.
The crackdown in Salt came in connection with the terrorist attack on a joint Gendarmerie-police patrol stationed in Fuheis on Friday, which resulted in the death of an officer.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Aug 11, 2018
Aug 12, 2018
Aug 12, 2018
Aug 11, 2018
Opinion
Aug 12, 2018
Aug 12, 2018
Aug 12, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment