First phase of repatriation scheduled to end on Friday with 3,239 arrivals

By JT - May 06,2020 - Last updated at May 06,2020

AMMAN — The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), in coordination with various security agencies, government institutions and the Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), on Wednesday for the second day in a row continued receiving Jordanian students and citizens stranded in coronavirus-hit countries.

The first phase of repatriation began on Tuesday and is scheduled to end on Friday. A total of 3,239 students from seven countries are set to arrive by Friday, and five flights carrying 905 passengers will arrive by the end of Wednesday, including a flight from Moscow, Russia, while the next stages will be announced later, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JAF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Mukhlis Mifleh said that specialised medical teams received the passengers upon their arrival to the airport and conducted precautionary tests for each passenger.

Mifleh highlighted the disinfection process of the passengers and their luggage, noting that they also observed precautionary distancing measures while awaiting inspection and were assigned to the buses designated for transporting them to quarantine sites prepared in advance.

The JAF spokesperson noted that these measures are part of the precautionary measures adopted by the related bodies to contain and halt the COVID-19 outbreak.

Reassuring the families of the passengers, the spokesperson said that the JAF and government-related bodies are providing “the best services”, adding that the quarantine sites prepared by the armed forces are equipped with various amenities and services.

The quarantine sites are subject to direct control and intensive monitoring around the clock to ensure the safety of quarantined persons and the well-being of the Kingdom, he added.