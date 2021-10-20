Fayez meets with EU ambassador over ties, region

By JT - Oct 20,2021 - Last updated at Oct 20,2021

AMMAN — Senate President Faisal Fayez and Ambassador of the European Union (EU) Maria Hadjitheodosiou on Wednesday discussed Jordan-EU relations, as well as the current regional situation.

During the meeting, attended by head of the Senate's Jordanian Friendship Committee with the European Parliament Nidal Qattamin, Fayez commended EU stances in support of the Kingdom’s position towards achieving peace in the region.

The two sides highlighted the necessity of bolstering Jordan-EU partnerships in various fields, notably economic cooperation and enhancing EU investments in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hadjitheodosiou voiced appreciation for the Kingdom’s efforts towards maintaining regional security and stability, expressing the union’s keenness on enhancing “strategic” relations with Jordan.